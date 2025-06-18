Football
Wed Jun 18, 2025 09:51 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 09:53 AM

Ronaldo’s black toenails: Not style, just a health-savvy secret

Wed Jun 18, 2025 09:51 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 09:53 AM
Agencies
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Cristiano Ronaldo turned heads recently—not with a goal or record—but with his toes.

In a post-workout Instagram photo alongside his son Cristiano Jr., fans noticed the football legend's toenails painted black. While some speculated it was a style statement or a nod to alternative fashion trends, the real reason is far more practical.

According to German outlet BILD, Ronaldo, 40, paints his toenails black as a preventive measure against fungus and bacteria. Athletes, especially those spending hours in tight, sweaty footwear, are prone to such infections. The black varnish adds a protective barrier. It's not unique to Ronaldo either—boxing icon Mike Tyson and UFC star Israel Adesanya have also used similar methods during their careers.

Ronaldo's obsession with preparation and health is well-documented. From his sugar-free, protein-rich diet—featuring his beloved Portuguese dish Bacalhau à Brás—to cryotherapy sessions and a unique sleep routine involving multiple 90-minute naps, every detail is fine-tuned for longevity.

Now in his third decade of elite performance, this small but smart detail is yet another insight into the relentless discipline of one of sport's all-time greats.
 

Cristiano Ronaldofootball
