Arsenal sign Spain midfielder Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

Arsenal have signed defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday as the club reinforced a key position weakened by departures last month.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the 26-year-old had a 60 million euros ($70.67 million) release clause at Sociedad where he had a contract until 2027.

Zubimendi is Arsenal's second recruit in the close-season after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen a squad that can get over the line in the title race after finishing runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons.

"This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are," Zubimendi said in a statement.

"I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come."

Zubimendi's arrival is a welcome reinforcement for Arsenal in midfield after Jorginho and Thomas Partey left at the end of their contracts last month.

Renowned for his mobility, his deep-lying playmaking skills as well as his defensive nous, Zubimendi will give Arsenal's midfield a measure of steel while also controlling the tempo in the role of a number six.

His arrival would potentially allow Declan Rice, Arsenal's player of the season, to play in an advanced role alongside skipper Martin Odegaard.

With Spain, Zubimendi won the European Championship in 2024, coming on for the injured Rodri in the final to help secure the trophy, while he also scored in the Nations League final earlier this month when they lost to Portugal on penalties.

Getting Zubimendi on board early would also give Arteta time to work with him in pre-season ahead of a tough opening spell in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal play Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in their first six games of the campaign.