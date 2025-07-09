TV & Film
‘Bachelor Point’ Season 5 to stream free on YouTube

Photo: Collected

The fifth season of the hit Bangladeshi series "Bachelor Point", directed and produced by Kajal Arefin Ome, is now set to be released for free on YouTube. Starting July 10, fans can watch new episodes every Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm on Boom Films' YouTube channel, exploring the quirky lives of characters like Kabila, Pasha, Habu, and Shimul.

Though "Bachelor Point" Season 5 was initially made to OTT standards and launched on the Bongo app last month, Ome decided to release it on YouTube following overwhelming demand.

"Despite creating it for OTT, many fans wanted it on YouTube," said Ome. "Boom Films gained over 600,000 subscribers just from promo uploads, which shows how excited people are."

The show will also air on Channel i every Thursday and Friday at 7:50 pm, with reruns at 3:40 am and 11:30 am the next day.

"We're aiming to reach viewers across platforms—YouTube, OTT, and TV," Ome added.

Each episode will run for 20 minutes and feature familiar faces including Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam, Ziaul Hoque Polash, Shimul Sharma, Lamia Lam, Abdullah Rana, and Monira Mithu.

Related topic:
Bachelor Pointfifth seasonkajal arefin omefree on youtubeJuly 10
