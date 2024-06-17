Ome's ‘Female 4’ secures booking record

A huge number of people have a craze for Kajal Arefin Ome's "Bachelor Point", and projects that are helmed by him for both television and YouTube.

In January, Ome's debut webfilm "Oshomoy" was released and it for a record number of audience pre-booked it on the web platform Bongo. The platform allows pre-booking for projects before their release and based on demand, Ome's latest project "Female 4" was booked four times more than his previous production.

Today, at 7 pm, the project began streaming on Bongo. Elated Ome expressed his joy, remarking, "I have always wanted to give my best to the audience, and I am grateful towards them that they trusted me and subscribed before even watching the film."

The previous three installments of Female were released on YouTube.

On this Ome shared, "All of the previous episodes were improved versions from their previous ones. This time I wanted to jump into another level, so the arrangement was quite big and it was fit for OTT. I have confidence that it will be worth watching. If anybody feels bad after watching the content, you can criticise, I will accept it."

Female 4 features Ziaul Hoque Polash, Marzuk Russell, Saraf Ahmed Zibon, Pavel, Shimul, Sumon Patwary, Shiblu Mridha, Iresh Zaker, and Neelanjona Neela among others.