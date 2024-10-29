TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 07:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 08:07 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Bachelor Point’ teases anticipated return with new season

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 07:56 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 08:07 PM
‘Bachelor Point’ teases anticipated return with new season
Photo: Collected

Directed by Kajal Arefin Ome, "Bachelor Point" has become one of the most popular shows in recent years. The series has successfully aired four seasons, each well-loved by loyal fans who are eagerly awaiting a fifth. Speculation about a new season has been building, and Ome recently fueled excitement by hinting at its production. 

In recent Facebook posts, the director, along with other team members of the project, mentioned the word "Five."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Ome, season 5 may premiere as early as next year and will bring back fan-favourite characters. While the new season is still in the planning stages, Ome emphasised his commitment to delivering what the audience desires most. If all goes smoothly, he intends to make an official announcement soon.

Discussing the timeline, Ome commented, "I might make 'Bachelor Point' five. However, I can't specify exactly when viewers will be able to watch it, as everything is still being finalised." He expressed optimism that fans can expect to see Pasha, Habu, Shuvo, Kabila, and Antora together again next year.

Bachelor Point Season 4 ends
Read more

Bachelor Point says emotional goodbye to fans

Since its debut in 2017, the series has charmed audiences with its hilarious story centred around a group of bachelors. The fourth season concluded with its 116th episode on December 24, 2022.

 

Related topic:
Bachelor Point season 5kajal arefin ome
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kajal Arefin Ome signs deal for new web-film and series

Kajal Arefin Ome signs deal for new web-film and series

1y ago
Kajal Arefin Ome’s ‘Female 3’ and ‘Kidney’ trending on YouTube this Eid

Kajal Arefin Ome’s ‘Female 3’ and ‘Kidney’ trending on YouTube this Eid

1y ago
Tisha, Yash, Polash to feature in new series

Tisha, Yash, Polash to feature in new series

3m ago
First look of Ome's 'Hotel Relax' revealed

First look of Ome's 'Hotel Relax' revealed

1y ago
‘Hotel Relax’: Kajal Arefin Ome’s quirky comedy hits OTT

‘Hotel Relax’: Kajal Arefin Ome’s quirky comedy hits OTT

1y ago
|বাণিজ্য

চালের আমদানি শুল্ক মওকুফের সুপারিশ ট্যারিফ কমিশনের

কমিশনের প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়েছে, আমদানি শুল্ক সম্পূর্ণ মওকুফ করা হলে চালের দাম বৃদ্ধি রোধ করা সম্ভব হবে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-সেপ্টেম্বরে এডিপির খরচ ১৫ বছরের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে