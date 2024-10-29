‘Bachelor Point’ teases anticipated return with new season

Directed by Kajal Arefin Ome, "Bachelor Point" has become one of the most popular shows in recent years. The series has successfully aired four seasons, each well-loved by loyal fans who are eagerly awaiting a fifth. Speculation about a new season has been building, and Ome recently fueled excitement by hinting at its production.

In recent Facebook posts, the director, along with other team members of the project, mentioned the word "Five."

According to Ome, season 5 may premiere as early as next year and will bring back fan-favourite characters. While the new season is still in the planning stages, Ome emphasised his commitment to delivering what the audience desires most. If all goes smoothly, he intends to make an official announcement soon.

Discussing the timeline, Ome commented, "I might make 'Bachelor Point' five. However, I can't specify exactly when viewers will be able to watch it, as everything is still being finalised." He expressed optimism that fans can expect to see Pasha, Habu, Shuvo, Kabila, and Antora together again next year.

Since its debut in 2017, the series has charmed audiences with its hilarious story centred around a group of bachelors. The fourth season concluded with its 116th episode on December 24, 2022.