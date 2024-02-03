Parsa Evana: Fit for Showbiz

Looking forward to Valentine's Day (February 14), Parsa Evana is going to work on two projects, "Love Buzz" and "Dukkhito", both directed by Kajal Arefin Ome. The actress recently shed a significant amount of weight and shared her journey with The Daily Star alongside her upcoming projects and more.

There is a notion that you don't work without Ome and the 'Bachelors team', would you like to clear the air?

That's not really true! I am comfortable working with Kajal Arefin Ome and the team, which is why we collaborate often. However, it is not possible to keep on working with only one director or team for a long time. I want to work with everyone, it is just that I am selective about a good story and script.

Marking Valentine's Day, you will be seen in two projects, directed by Ome. Tell us about those.

For starters "Love Buzz" is the sequel to the previously released "Good Buzz" and "Bad Buzz". It features the same cast as the previous dramas, just set in a new story and location. Another project is titled, "Dukkhito", one of the short films from the series "Short Love Stories", produced by Bongo. This story has been adapted from Bishwajit Chowdhury's book "Sholpodhoirgho Premer Golpo". In this project, Ziaul Hoque Polash will be my co-artiste.

In your nine-year-long career in the television industry, do you feel that the quality of productions has perhaps deteriorated over time?

It could be due to budget issues, lack of variation in plot and story, or it could be because the same crew is working over and over again. I believe that an artiste is for all, and they should get the opportunity to work with different filmmakers to explore their talents in every possible way. Also, it is our responsibility to present a wide range of engaging works to the audience. The audience always welcomes good projects.

Particularly, the directors are more in control of bringing the change, thus they need to have the guts to be more confident about their work. Sadly, the directors, who are supposed to be the 'captain of the ship', depend more on their male leads.

Being a gold medalist in Bharat Natyam and champion of Shera Nachiye (2014), are you honing your craft enough?

In the last six months, I haven't done anything related to dance. My mother always keeps pushing me to do so. Having been a classical dancer for so long, I have thought of doing something trendy now. I have recently come in touch with my friend Ruhul from Dhaka Dance Company, and I approached him to ask if I could practice at his studio. I posted some 'reels' from my practice session, and people loved it. Although I don't get much time for stage performances, however, whenever I get time, I try to experiment.

You have shed quite a significant amount of weight. What pushed you to do this?

I was feeling that I needed a change in my look. I felt, that if I wanted to experiment with my work, I needed to be fit as an actress.

It is true that since I started working in the industry, I was chubby and for that reason, I was body shamed multiple times by different people. We live in such a society where people criticise you regardless of whether you are skinny or obese – they even criticise people who are fit!

Interestingly, when people used to talk about my physical appearance, I used to eat more as a coping mechanism. I felt like no one should tell me what to do.

The journey wouldn't be so easy if the people I surround myself with were not cooperative and inspiring. During the pandemic lockdown, I made up my mind thinking it was high time that I had to bring a change in myself – to become more confident. Beauty and confidence are important elements in the showbiz industry, and confidence begins when you feel fit!