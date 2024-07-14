Bongo to feature Sreelekha-Darshana’s ‘Kolkata Diaries’

Bangladesh-based director Rashed Raha announced his web-film "Kolkata Diaries" last year, featuring West Bengal stars Sreelekha Mitra and Darshana Banik, alongside the up-and-coming Bangladeshi actor Shifat Amin Shuvo. The film, shot in Kolkata's Newtown, Rajarhat area, is now set to release on July 18 on an OTT platform.

In this story, Anamika Saha (Sreelekha) is an entrepreneur, with Sharmi (Darshana Banik) working in her office. Their connection is akin to that of sisters. The storyline takes a twist when stand up comedian PK (Shifat Amin Shuvo) comes into the fold. Although Anamika has achieved success by overcoming many life obstacles, her past continues to shadow her. The bond between Anamika, Sharmi, and PK faces new challenges when Anamika's ex-husband, Subrata, returns after being released from prison. The cast also features Shantilal Mukherjee, Abhijeet Guha, and others.

Sreelekha Mitra shared, "In 'Kolkata Diaries,' I play the role of Anamika, Sharmi's boss. However, despite my position, we share a sisterly bond due to our work in the creative field. I tend to be the guiding elder sister, and Sharmi often stays at my house and party together. Sharmi introduces her friend PK, who ends up staying with us as well. The three of us share a great chemistry both on and off screen. I'm very pleased with the project, but ultimately, it's the audience who will judge my performance."

Darshana Banik remarked, "Acting in this web-film was a unique experience for me. It was my first time working with Rashed Raha, Sreelekha Mitra, and Shifat Amin, and it was truly enjoyable. 'Kolkata Diaries' is essentially a story of friendship and relationships, set against the backdrop of modern urban life. My character, Sharmi, is very relevant in today's world. There are many people around us who resemble the character I portrayed. I believe the audience will find the story hitting close to home."

The screenplay and dialogues for the movie "Kolkata Diaries" were penned by Khairul Bashar Nirjhor. The film is produced by Kazi Zafrin Moon under the Big R Entertainment banner, with Ehsan Rahi serving as the music director.