Indraneil Sengupta starrer Bangladeshi film to hit theatres this August

Bangladeshi film "Nandini", starring Indian actor Indraneil Sengupta, is releasing in theatres on August 2.

Shoibur Rahman Russell, the film's director confirmed the news to The Daily Star.

"Nandini" is based on Paritosh Baroi's novel "Narak Nandini". In the film, Bangladeshi actress Nazira Mou stars opposite Indraneil Sengupta. It also features Fazlur Rahman Babu, Saeed Babu, Munira Yusuf Memi, Joyshree Kar Joya, Elora Gauhar, and many others.

According to the director, "'Nandini' is a story about a resilient woman who never gives up despite repeated defeats. Mou will be seen in the titular role of Nandini, while Indraneil plays Palash, a journalist."

He also shared that the shooting of the film was completed a long time ago, but the release was delayed for various reasons. "Finally, it is being released! I believe that the performances and songs in this film will captivate the audience."

"Nandini" includes an interesting lineup of singers who have lent their voices in several tracks. The list includes Imran Mahmudul, Nazmun Munira Nancy, Somnur Monir Konal, Salma Akhter, Kazi Shuvo, Swaralipi, and Aditi Rahman Dola.