PSG advances to Round of 16

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the first half, Achraf Hakimi struck in the second and Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Monday afternoon.

Gianluigi Donnarumma kept his second clean sheet of the tournament in front of the Sounders home supporters without having to make a save as PSG (2-1-0, 6 points) closed out their Group B campaign and rebounded from a 1-0 defeat to Botafogo on Thursday.

As group winner, they'll face a second-place finisher from Group A in a second-round match on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Seattle (0-3-0, 0 points) became the second MLS team to be eliminated following LAFC's exit after their 1-0 loss to ES Tunis in Group D on Thursday. Inter Miami, which is guaranteed to advance with a draw against Palmeiras later Thursday in Group A, could end up as PSG's next opponent.

Hakimi's goal came on a swift counter moments after one of the Sounders' best chances. Eventually, Bradley Barcola slalomed into the penalty area from the left, then picked out Hakimi on the opposite side of the box.

Hakimi had time to take a composing touch before firing in an emphatic finish from about 10 yards out.

As expected, PSG had the majority of the early chances. Desire Doue's effort forced Stefan Frei into a sprawling aerial save in the 12th minute.

But the Sounders had some success pressing high and nearly took a shocking lead in the 19th minute after turning PSG over at the edge of its own box -- only for Jesus Ferreira to fire his hurried effort well high of the target.

And the Parisians were fortunate with their 35th minute breakthrough. Vitinha's initial strike from the edge of the penalty area through traffic appeared to be heading wide of the right post. Instead it struck Kvaratskhelia's back, redirecting it neatly inside the upright before Frei could react.

Twice PSG nearly doubled its lead early in the second. After a promising attack down the left, Doue's 56th-minute attempt from about 10 yards was blocked by Nouhou's critical sprawling intervention. Four minutes later, Joao Neves volleyed Hakimi's outswinging service from the right just wide of the left post.