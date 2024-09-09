Music
BTS’ RM debuts on Spotify global top 10
Photo: Collected

BTS's RM has made waves with his latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on their new single "Neva Play", which is dominating global charts with its upbeat energy.

Shortly after its release, the song quickly soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

RM and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their much-anticipated collaboration, "Neva Play", on September 6.

The track debuted on Spotify's global top 10, amassing 4.5 million streams, marking RM's first solo entry on the chart. This achievement also represents RM's highest solo ranking on the platform.

This is Megan's second collaboration with BTS, following her remix of their Billboard Hot 100 hit "Butter."

Beyond Spotify, "Neva Play" has already claimed the number 1 spot on iTunes top songs' charts in at least 87 regions globally, including the United States, Germany, and Canada, according to Sports Trends.

Additionally, the song reached no 2 on Japan's Oricon daily digital singles chart for September 6. In the music video, RM appears in animated form while Megan takes centre stage, dressed in red.

This release follows Megan Thee Stallion's third album, "Megan", which debuted at no 3 on the Billboard 200 after its June 28 release. 

Meanwhile, RM is currently fulfilling his military duties in South Korea, along with five other BTS members—Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Taehyung, and Jungkook. The group's oldest member, Jin, recently completed his service and returned.

Related topic:
btsRM (Kim Namjoon)RM songsMegan Thee Stallion
