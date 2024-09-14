BTS one of the ‘greatest pop stars in the 21st century’: Billboard

BTS, with their millions of fans, remarkable achievements, and commitment to humanitarian efforts, has endeared themselves to a worldwide audience known as Army. Their admirers celebrate both their impactful music and their flawless dance performances among their other skills.

The K-pop group has added yet another accolade to their impressive list of achievements, being recognised by Billboard magazine as one of the "greatest pop stars of the 21st century."

In an article published on September 10 in the US, the band was ranked 19th on a list of 25.

Billboard noted that BTS has "shattered barriers for boy bands, K-pop, and South Korean artistes as a whole."

The publication also emphasised how the group achieved this while building a meaningful community inspired by their message of positivity, love, and connection.

As a group, BTS has claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 six times each and earned five Grammy nominations.

Their individual successes were also highlighted, with Jimin and Jungkook each reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with solo tracks. Jimin's solo song, "Who," extended its run on the main songs chart to a seventh week, climbing 10 spots to reach Number 28.