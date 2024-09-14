Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:35 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:43 PM

Most Viewed

Music

BTS one of the ‘greatest pop stars in the 21st century’: Billboard

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:35 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:43 PM
BTS one of the ‘greatest pop stars in the 21st century’: Billboard
Photo: Collected

BTS, with their millions of fans, remarkable achievements, and commitment to humanitarian efforts, has endeared themselves to a worldwide audience known as Army. Their admirers celebrate both their impactful music and their flawless dance performances among their other skills.

The K-pop group has added yet another accolade to their impressive list of achievements, being recognised by Billboard magazine as one of the "greatest pop stars of the 21st century." 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In an article published on September 10 in the US, the band was ranked 19th on a list of 25.

Billboard noted that BTS has "shattered barriers for boy bands, K-pop, and South Korean artistes as a whole." 

The publication also emphasised how the group achieved this while building a meaningful community inspired by their message of positivity, love, and connection.

As a group, BTS has claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 six times each and earned five Grammy nominations. 

Bangladeshi rapper Anvyl teams up with Weeknd’s sound crew
Read more

Bangladeshi rapper Anvyl teams up with Weeknd’s sound crew

Their individual successes were also highlighted, with Jimin and Jungkook each reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with solo tracks. Jimin's solo song, "Who," extended its run on the main songs chart to a seventh week, climbing 10 spots to reach Number 28.

Related topic:
btsbillboardK-pop
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nasa selects 3 BTS songs to it's playlist for 2024 lunar mission

Nasa selects 3 BTS songs for 2024 lunar mission playlist

8m ago

‘Look at me’: Billboard heals when people pay attention

9y ago

Dissecting The Intolerance Towards Korean Wave

3y ago
Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

Comic book on BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

8m ago

K-Pop in Dhaka (video: part-III)

9y ago
|আবহাওয়া

গভীর নিম্নচাপ: ৩ সমুদ্রবন্দরসহ কক্সবাজার উপকূলীয় এলাকায় ৩ নম্বর সতর্কসংকেত

এ কারণে আজ সারাদিন দেশজুড়ে বৃষ্টি হতে পারে।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে বহনকারী ফ্লাইট যেভাবে যে রুটে ভারতে গিয়েছিল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification