BTS’ agency reminds of ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against rumour-mongers

The official announcement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We wish to update you on the legal proceedings being taken to protect BTS members' rights. It has come to our attention that organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks. Furthermore, malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive."

It also added, "The company views these actions as a severe violation of the artists' rights and will respond decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures. We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak. We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements. Thank you."

BTS consists of RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The group made their debut in 2013. Presently, all members are fulfilling their military service obligations in South Korea. Jin was the first to enlist and is expected to complete his service in June of this year.

BigHit Music's statement comes amidst a conflict between HYBE and ADOR. The discord began when HYBE launched an audit of ADOR management, allegedly in response to ADOR's purported efforts to achieve independence. Subsequently, ADOR issued a statement containing accusations of NewJeans' concept plagiarism.