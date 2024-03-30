BTS’ Indian army raises Rs 3 lakh for Palestine medical aid

The K-pop sensation BTS is renowned for its philanthropic and humanitarian endeavours, which have deeply inspired its dedicated fan base, known as the BTS army, to also mobilise for social causes.

While BTS is currently fulfilling their mandatory military service in Korea, their fans have taken it upon themselves to broaden their efforts and extend support to the people of Gaza.

In celebration of J-Hope's birthday on February 18, fans united and raised a substantial sum of approximately Rs 3 lakh for medical aid in Palestine.

A total of Rs 3.45 lakh was raised and distributed amongst 12 NGOs, accompanied by email screenshots showcasing the transparency of fund allocation. Additionally, Army Projects India, along with contributions from fans, has directed a total of Rs 6 lakh towards various causes within India over recent years.

Earlier this month, global fans of the K-pop group initiated boycott campaigns and launched an online petition titled #HYBEDivestFromZionism, urging BTS' label to sever its ties with Scooter Braun, CEO of the agency's American division.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Army Projects India is managed by just two admins who oversee the logistics and organisation of the fund.

When it came to planning and executing a project, they rose to the occasion to assist the people of Palestine amidst the ongoing crisis in Gaza due to Israel's actions.

"We collected donations throughout February, feeling compelled to take action since the onset of the ongoing crisis last year. Managing international donations, navigating PayPal accounts, and exchange rates, and determining fund allocation was a learning process for us. We remained vigilant, staying updated on evolving needs throughout the month and directing donations accordingly," one of the contributors explained.

Currently, in honour of BTS member Suga, who celebrates his birthday on March 9, funds are being raised for Gaza, Sudan, and Congo. Details are available for donors on the respective social media pages of the organisations.

Team Army Projects India's previous initiatives include supporting environmental conservation efforts, fundraising for stray animal welfare, contributing to girl child education, organising fundraisers for mental health initiatives, and addressing various social issues. Recently, the team reached a significant milestone by collaborating with HT to discuss how the actions of the K-pop septet inspire them to proactively tackle such important responsibilities.

Some of BTS' philanthropic endeavours include J-Hope's generous donations of over USD 89,000 to aid child violence victims in Tanzania (2021) and Suga's contribution of USD 88,000 to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Centre for children battling cancer. Their charitable actions have also provided support to their hometowns and the victims of the Sewol Ferry disaster in 2014.