Eminem teases new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Amid the glitz and excitement of Detroit's NFL draft stage on Thursday night, Eminem sent ripples through the entertainment world with a tantalising glimpse of his upcoming album project.

Titled "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)", the rapper's camp confirmed the album's title late Thursday (April 25) to the Detroit Free Press. A playful 30-second ad aired on the NFL Network, hinting at the arrival of Eminem's 12th studio album this summer, marking his first release since 2020.

Notably, the album appears poised to bring back focus on Eminem's notorious alter ego, Slim Shady – the twisted character that fueled his 1999 breakthrough album, "The Slim Shady LP".

While Slim Shady has taken a back seat in Eminem's recent musical ventures, the ad, styled after a true-crime commercial complete with "Forensic Files"-esque music, serves as a bold declaration of the character's return. Featuring early Eminem footage, the ad speculates on Slim Shady's fate, hinting at a murder mystery surrounding the controversial persona. A narrator sets the stage, recounting Slim Shady's history of stirring up controversy with his acerbic lyrics and provocative behaviour, suggesting that these same traits may have led to his demise.

Eminem himself makes a cryptic appearance, stating, "I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim."

Video of Eminem - THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE)

The revelation of Eminem's new album was initially teased by longtime collaborator Dr Dre, who promised Jimmy Kimmel last month that the project would be "fire" and includes contributions from himself. Thursday's ad, strategically placed within the NFL Network's draft broadcast, adds to the excitement surrounding the album's impending release.

For fans of Eminem, this playful buildup is nothing new. The rapper has a history of innovative and elaborate promotional campaigns, such as the cryptic marketing ploy for his 2017 album "Revival", which kicked off with a fake pharmaceutical campaign, including advertisements in the Detroit Free Press.

Eminem's presence has been palpable throughout the NFL's Detroit draft festivities, further fueling anticipation for his upcoming album. From online appearances with league commissioner Roger Goodell to a memorable onstage moment with Lions greats, Eminem continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of music and spectacle.