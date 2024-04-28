Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:54 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Eminem teases new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:48 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:54 PM
Eminem teases new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’
Photos: Collected

Amid the glitz and excitement of Detroit's NFL draft stage on Thursday night, Eminem sent ripples through the entertainment world with a tantalising glimpse of his upcoming album project.

Titled "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)", the rapper's camp confirmed the album's title late Thursday (April 25) to the Detroit Free Press. A playful 30-second ad aired on the NFL Network, hinting at the arrival of Eminem's 12th studio album this summer, marking his first release since 2020. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Notably, the album appears poised to bring back focus on Eminem's notorious alter ego, Slim Shady – the twisted character that fueled his 1999 breakthrough album, "The Slim Shady LP".

While Slim Shady has taken a back seat in Eminem's recent musical ventures, the ad, styled after a true-crime commercial complete with "Forensic Files"-esque music, serves as a bold declaration of the character's return. Featuring early Eminem footage, the ad speculates on Slim Shady's fate, hinting at a murder mystery surrounding the controversial persona. A narrator sets the stage, recounting Slim Shady's history of stirring up controversy with his acerbic lyrics and provocative behaviour, suggesting that these same traits may have led to his demise. 

Eminem himself makes a cryptic appearance, stating, "I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim."

The revelation of Eminem's new album was initially teased by longtime collaborator Dr Dre, who promised Jimmy Kimmel last month that the project would be "fire" and includes contributions from himself. Thursday's ad, strategically placed within the NFL Network's draft broadcast, adds to the excitement surrounding the album's impending release.

For fans of Eminem, this playful buildup is nothing new. The rapper has a history of innovative and elaborate promotional campaigns, such as the cryptic marketing ploy for his 2017 album "Revival", which kicked off with a fake pharmaceutical campaign, including advertisements in the Detroit Free Press.

Drake removes Ai-generated Tupac track from instagram amid legal dispute
Read more

Drake removes Ai-generated Tupac track from instagram amid legal dispute

Eminem's presence has been palpable throughout the NFL's Detroit draft festivities, further fueling anticipation for his upcoming album. From online appearances with league commissioner Roger Goodell to a memorable onstage moment with Lions greats, Eminem continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of music and spectacle.

Related topic:
Eminem The Death of Slim ShadyEminemEminem new albumEminem Revival
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eminem requests protective order against 'Real Housewives' stars

4m ago

Eminem turns 46 today

5y ago

Eminem sears 'racist' Trump at award show

6y ago

[WATCH] The Eminem cover inspiring millions online

8y ago

Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

8m ago
তীব্র তাপদাহ: দুধ উৎপাদন কমেছে ২৫ শতাংশ, খরচ বেড়েছে ১০-১৫ শতাংশ
|কৃষি

তীব্র তাপদাহ: দুধ উৎপাদন কমেছে ২৫ শতাংশ, খরচ বেড়েছে ১০-১৫ শতাংশ

‘এই সময় গরুর মোটাতাজা হয়ে ওঠার কথা, সেখানে গরু শুকিয়ে যাচ্ছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রুমার বাকলাই পাড়া থেকে দুজনের গুলিবিদ্ধ মরদেহ উদ্ধার

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X