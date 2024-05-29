Eminem to release single ‘Houdini’ this summer

Eminem, the American rapper who etched "Lose Yourself" into the history of rap music, is slated to release his lead single "Houdini" from his 11th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady" (Coup de Grace), on May 31. The rapper announced the news in a video featuring magician David Blaine on Wednesday.

In a recent Instagram video, Eminem was seen chatting with Blaine via FaceTime, asking for a collaboration. Let me start by saying, "You're the GOAT to even initiate this," the singer remarked. The magician responded with enthusiasm, "We should pull our efforts and do something together."

Eminem pondered aloud, "I'm curious, how much magic can we conjure up? Can we pull off a stunt or something?" Following this, Blaine was seen at a café, casually sipping on a glass of red wine. Suddenly, he downed the wine in one gulp and proceeded to bite into the glass until it shattered inside his mouth. The video concluded with the announcement of the release date for his upcoming album.

Hordes of fans flooded the comment section, expressing concerns that it might be the rapper's final project. Speculating from Eminem's video, one of them queried, "What do you mean by 'make your career disappear'?" Another fan wrote, "Em can't just make his career disappear."

Eminem caught his fans off guard when he dropped "Music to Be Murdered By" in January 2020, following the same approach he used for "Kamikaze". The album quickly rose to fame and snagged nominations for the Juno Award and the ARIA Music Award. It shot straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.