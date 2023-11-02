Dua Lipa’s next musical era will commence with new single ‘Houdini’

After weeks of intriguing teasers and cryptic hints, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed that her eagerly awaited new single, "Houdini", is set to debut on November 9.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating new music from Dua Lipa as she recently wiped her Instagram and TikTok profiles of all previous content. In addition to this, she replaced her profile picture on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as the thumbnails on her streaming platforms, with mesmerising kaleidoscope-inspired images.

The anticipation intensified earlier this week when Dua Lipa began sharing numerical riddles and video clips featuring a gold key in her mouth. These teasers led many fans to speculate that the unannounced title of her upcoming single was a nod to the legendary Hungarian-American illusionist artiste, Harry Houdini.

Dua Lipa's last album, "Future Nostalgia", released in March 2020, earned her a Grammy Award and included chart-topping hits like "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating". The artiste has been teasing her third album since early 2022, stating on her "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast with Elton John that it was already halfway completed.

However, the direction of the new album has evolved since then. In a previous interview with Variety, Dua Lipa shared, "It's taken a complete turn as I've carried on working, and I really feel now that it's starting to sound cohesive. So I'm going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different — it's still pop but it's different sonically, and there's more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we'll just have to wait."

In the past few months, Dua Lipa treated fans to her fifth top 10 hit, "Dance The Night", featured on the "Barbie" movie soundtrack. Additionally, in August, she graced the cover of the New York Times Magazine, where she confirmed that her new album would be released in the current year.

The New York Times Magazine article also dropped some hints about the upcoming musical journey, suggesting that while Dua Lipa wants to stay connected to her signature sound, she is also exploring a new sonic landscape that could be influenced less by the house and disco beats of songs like "Physical" and "Hallucinate" and more by the psychedelic vibes of the 1970s.

As fans eagerly await the release of "Houdini" on November 9, it's clear that Dua Lipa's next musical chapter promises to be an exciting and transformative experience that will continue to solidify her place as one of the most dynamic and influential artistes in the industry.