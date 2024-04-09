Life & Living
Tue Apr 9, 2024 04:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 04:19 PM

Aydha Mehnaz: The first Bangladeshi on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2024

Photo: Courtesy

Aydha Mehnaz joins the rank of Forbes 30 under 30 Class of 2024 Europe for her distinguished achievements in international media and marketing — marking her as the first Bangladeshi to have been listed for Forbes 30 under 30 Europe.

Aydha is a celebrity and media relations lead at the French Fashion brand Mugler. Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value (which is calculated by total media placements and mentions) soared from $58 million pre-Covid to over $200 million now. She's spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny, and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearance.

