Aydha Mehnaz: The first Bangladeshi on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2024
Aydha Mehnaz joins the rank of Forbes 30 under 30 Class of 2024 Europe for her distinguished achievements in international media and marketing — marking her as the first Bangladeshi to have been listed for Forbes 30 under 30 Europe.
Aydha is a celebrity and media relations lead at the French Fashion brand Mugler. Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value (which is calculated by total media placements and mentions) soared from $58 million pre-Covid to over $200 million now. She's spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny, and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearance.
