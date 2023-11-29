Bangladeshi Sakib Jamal on Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi born Sakib Jamal has been named in Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list for 2024 in the North America region. This annual list by Forbes is a compilation of the most influential and promising individuals in North America under the age of 30, drawn from various sectors such as business, technology, arts, and more. Jamal was listed in the Venture Capital category.

Earlier in May, seven Bangladeshis made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2023 list.

According to Forbes, Jamal, the first employee at Crossbeam Ventures, has played a pivotal role in the firm's rapid growth since joining in 2020. His contributions have been significant in elevating the firm's assets to an impressive $280 million across two core funds.

Jamal has been directly involved in nine investments for Crossbeam Ventures, while also serving as the main contact for 14 others. In June 2023, Jamal's expertise and dedication earned him his second promotion within the company, elevating him to the role of vice president.

Born in Bangladesh and educated at Cornell University, Jamal holds a Bachelor of Arts/Science degree. He has also crowd-sourced a book targeting junior investors, with the proceeds earmarked for supporting educational initiatives for school children in Bangladesh.

Sakib Jamal was also listed in Crain's New York Business 20 under 20 list earlier this year.

