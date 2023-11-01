Rolling Stones make history with top 10 albums spanning decades

The Rolling Stones have achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first music act to have top 10 albums in every decade since the 1960s in the United States. Their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds", made a strong debut on the Billboard 200 chart, entering at No. 3.

The iconic band, currently consisting of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood after the unfortunate passing of Charlie Watts in 2021, achieved their first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart in 1964 with "12 x 5". Over the years, they have continued to impress with 13 top 10 albums in the '60s, 12 in the '70s, six in the '80s, three in the '90s, two in the 2000s, one in the 2010s, and now one in the 2020s.

With "Hackney Diamonds", The Rolling Stones have further solidified their record as the artiste with the most top 10 albums of all time, boasting a remarkable total of 38. Barbra Streisand follows closely with 34 top 10 albums, while The Beatles and Frank Sinatra are tied for third place, each with 32.

Recently, The Rolling Stones celebrated the release of "Hackney Diamonds" with an intimate club performance in New York City. During the event, they treated the audience to a set of seven songs, including the track "Sweet Sounds of Heaven", featuring Lady Gaga, from their latest album. Notable figures like Daniel Craig, Chris Rock, and Mary-Kate Olsen were in attendance, adding to the excitement.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks the band's first album of original music since 2005's "A Bigger Bang", which also reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2016, they released the blues covers album "Blue & Lonesome" which entered the chart at No. 4.

The new album "Hackney Diamonds" consists of 12 tracks, including two featuring Charlie Watts, "Mess It Up" and "Live by the Sword". Additionally, original member Bill Wyman contributed to "Live by the Sword", making it a special and memorable addition to their discography.