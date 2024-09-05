Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix bring Venice to a halt with star power

Venice came to a standstill last night (September 4) as the highly anticipated premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" took place at the Venice Film Festival. Fans and paparazzi alike flocked to catch a glimpse of the film's star-studded cast, with leading actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga drawing the most attention.

The duo, alongside director Todd Phillips, graced the red carpet, sending waves of excitement through the gathered crowd.

The sequel to the 2019 hit "Joker" carries heavy expectations, as its predecessor not only stirred conversation but also dominated awards season. Whether "Joker: Folie à Deux" will replicate that success remains to be seen, but the early buzz suggests it's off to a strong start.

Following the film's premiere, the audience erupted into an 11-minute standing ovation. While Phoenix reprises his role as the troubled Arthur Fleck, better known as Joker, Lady Gaga steps into the shoes of Harley Quinn, Fleck's equally complex and chaotic love interest.

Ahead of the premiere, Phoenix delighted fans by arriving early and engaging with the crowd, taking selfies and signing autographs. However, the atmosphere shifted to a frenzy when Lady Gaga made her grand entrance. The excitement surged to the point of near chaos, with fans and photographers clamouring for photos and autographs from the megastar. The energy only intensified when she descended the stairs from her balcony seat during the film's screening, nearly causing a stampede as everyone vied for a moment with her.

Phoenix, however, didn't stay for the entirety of the post-screening applause, departing the venue nine minutes into the standing ovation, leaving fans to continue their praise for the film.

Set two years after the events of the first "Joker" film, "Joker: Folie à Deux" explores Arthur Fleck's life as a patient at Arkham State Hospital, where he develops a romantic relationship with a music therapist, played by Lady Gaga. The original "Joker" film, released in 2019, was a massive success, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year and earning Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor, along with a win for Best Original Score by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The ensemble cast of "Joker: Folie à Deux" also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz, adding further depth to the highly anticipated sequel. Fans won't have to wait much longer to see if the film lives up to the hype, as it is set to hit theatres on October 4.