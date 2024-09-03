‘The Room Next Door’ receives 17-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Director Pedro Almodóvar, visibly moved, kissed the hands of his leading ladies—Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore—as they basked in the audience's adulation.

The Venice Film Festival erupted in applause last night as Pedro Almodóvar's latest film, "The Room Next Door", received a thunderous 17-minute standing ovation. The film, which stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore in the lead roles, premiered on September 2, captivating the audience with its emotional depth and compelling performances.

As the credits rolled, the festival's attendees rose to their feet, showering the cast and crew with applause that seemed endless. Pedro Almodóvar, visibly moved, kissed the hands of his leading ladies—Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore—as they basked in the audience's adulation.

Photo: Variety

The filmmaker, dressed in a striking pink suit, couldn't hide his joy as he signed autographs and acknowledged the audience's overwhelming response.

"The Room Next Door" not only stood out for its emotional impact but also set a record at this year's festival, with its 17-minute standing ovation being the longest of this edition. The applause surpassed that of Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist", which garnered a 12-minute ovation, and Pablo Larraín's "Maria", starring Angelina Jolie, which received 8 minutes of applause.

Photo: Deadline

The film is competing at the 81st Venice Film Festival alongside other highly anticipated entries such as "Maria" and the yet-to-premiere "Queer" and "Joker: Folie à Deux". Winners of the festival will be announced on September 7.

"The Room Next Door" marks Almodóvar's English-language debut and follows the story of two estranged friends, Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton), who reconnect after years apart. Their friendship, once forged in the bustling world of magazine journalism, takes a poignant turn when Ingrid discovers that Martha, now a war reporter, is battling cancer in a New York hospital.

The film, set for a theatrical release in December, promises to be a profound exploration of friendship, loss, and redemption.

This appearance at the Venice Film Festival is Almodóvar's first since 2021, when he presented "Parallel Mothers", a film that earned Penélope Cruz the Best Actress award. The acclaimed director also received a lifetime achievement award at the festival in 2019.