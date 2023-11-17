The Killer: A formulaic and slow-paced thriller

Directed by David Fincher, "The Killer" is a Netflix film adapted from a French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent. In the role of the movie's titular assassin, Michael Fassbender delivers a riveting performance. He portrays a methodical and reflective assassin who grapples with the psychological effects of his line of work. The film adopts a novel strategy for the hired assassin genre by delving into the Killer's inner monologue, offering a glimpse into his intentions and motivations.

The movie incorporates surprising comedic moments and intensely suspenseful scenes to counterbalance its slow pace. In contrast to the film's heavier themes, "The Killer" injects dry humour and a fondness for pop culture, providing a welcome element of levity that keeps the audience engaged.

The inner monologues were likely intended to make the audience feel like a fly on the wall, observing the killer. However, at times, they become monotonous, particularly in the opening scene when he rambles on about a plethora of unrelated topics. His discursive musings are only enjoyable when he lets the audience in on the emotional trajectory he undergoes when committing heinous crimes or when something goes awry.

Fassbender commands the silver screen for almost the entire length of the movie. Other characters' names and personalities are barely fleshed out. Tilda Swinton plays a small role in the film; however, her scenes are the strongest and most bone-chilling. Both Fassbender and Swinton portray contract killers with the same moral code, inflicting torture on innocents without a second thought. When Swinton's character savagely assaults the killer's girlfriend, revenge becomes the name of the game, escalating tension and imbuing the film with a mysterious, malevolent atmosphere. Although both characters share the same profession, their personalities are diametrically opposed, providing an interesting dynamic.

The film is both systematic and experimental. Every shot, even something as mundane as driving, is meticulously crafted. The film focuses more on how the killer carries out his actions rather than why, potentially limiting its long-term emotional impact on the audience. The killer is not a character with whom we empathise or forgive. The standout moment in the movie is the brutal and intense four-minute fight scene where the main character and another assassin attempt to eliminate each other.

The cinematography effectively captures what is on the killer's mind as he observes people from a window or a park bench while ruminating on the meaninglessness of life. Watching a hitman treat the act of violently murdering people as just another repetitive 9-to-5 job is compelling.

Amidst the menacing plot, I found many parallels between David Fincher and Wes Anderson in this film. The montages, colour schemes, use of musical score, and lighting are directed with precision, combining in harmony to create a gigantic orchestral presentation. Despite its shortcomings, this movie stands out as a remarkable work of art that demonstrates unmatched dedication to perfection.

"The Killer" is worth watching if you enjoy Fincher's slow-burning, suspenseful technique and value the exploration of complicated characters.