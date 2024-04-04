Jonathan Glazer donates to Gaza aid auction, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 on day one

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer has contributed signed posters from his film "The Zone of Interest" to the Cinema for Gaza auction. The auction, aimed at raising funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians, has garnered support from prominent figures in the UK entertainment industry.

Before the official commencement of the fundraiser on Tuesday, Glazer, along with "Zone of Interest" producer James Wilson, generously donated seven posters from the film, as well as a selection from his 2014 production "Under the Skin".

These posters, to be autographed by Glazer, Wilson, and composer Mica Levi, have emerged as highly sought-after items in the auction, with bidding currently standing at USD 3,450. Impressively, the auction has already amassed over USD 52,800 in donations.

Joining the lineup of contributions are offerings such as a virtual bedtime story session by Tilda Swinton, a porridge masterclass led by Josh O'Connor, and tickets to attend a stand-up show and afterparty featuring Ramy Youssef. Noteworthy additions include a signed "Game of Thrones" DVD from Maisie Williams, a personalised note from Nicola Coughlan accompanying a signed "Romancing Mr Bridgerton" novel, and an exclusive hour-long Zoom session with Louis Theroux.

Glazer's involvement in the auction follows his controversial speech at the Oscars ceremony on March 10, where his film "The Zone of Interest" clinched the award for Best International Feature. In his address, Glazer drew attention to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the theme of dehumanisation portrayed in his film.

Despite facing criticism from some quarters for his remarks, Glazer's contribution to the Cinema for Gaza auction indicates his commitment to the cause.

The auction, scheduled to close on April 12, continues to attract attention and support from both within and outside the entertainment industry.