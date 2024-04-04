TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 4, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 11:31 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jonathan Glazer donates to Gaza aid auction, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 on day one

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 4, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 11:31 AM
Jonathan Glazer donates to Gaza aid auction, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 on day one
Photo: Getty Images

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer has contributed signed posters from his film "The Zone of Interest" to the Cinema for Gaza auction. The auction, aimed at raising funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians, has garnered support from prominent figures in the UK entertainment industry.

Before the official commencement of the fundraiser on Tuesday, Glazer, along with "Zone of Interest" producer James Wilson, generously donated seven posters from the film, as well as a selection from his 2014 production "Under the Skin". 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

These posters, to be autographed by Glazer, Wilson, and composer Mica Levi, have emerged as highly sought-after items in the auction, with bidding currently standing at USD 3,450. Impressively, the auction has already amassed over USD 52,800 in donations.

Joining the lineup of contributions are offerings such as a virtual bedtime story session by Tilda Swinton, a porridge masterclass led by Josh O'Connor, and tickets to attend a stand-up show and afterparty featuring Ramy Youssef. Noteworthy additions include a signed "Game of Thrones" DVD from Maisie Williams, a personalised note from Nicola Coughlan accompanying a signed "Romancing Mr Bridgerton" novel, and an exclusive hour-long Zoom session with Louis Theroux.

Banality of evil in Jonathan Glazer's brutal masterpiece ‘The Zone of Interest’
Read more

Banality of evil in Jonathan Glazer's brutal masterpiece ‘The Zone of Interest’

Glazer's involvement in the auction follows his controversial speech at the Oscars ceremony on March 10, where his film "The Zone of Interest" clinched the award for Best International Feature. In his address, Glazer drew attention to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the theme of dehumanisation portrayed in his film. 

Despite facing criticism from some quarters for his remarks, Glazer's contribution to the Cinema for Gaza auction indicates his commitment to the cause.

Read more

Comedians navigate Israel-Palestine conflict through humour

The auction, scheduled to close on April 12, continues to attract attention and support from both within and outside the entertainment industry.

 

Related topic:
Cinema for Gaza auctionJonathan GlazerThe Zone of InterestUnder the SkinTilda SwintonJosh O’ConnorRamy YoussefMaisie WilliamsNicola CoughlanLouis Theroux
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Top Hollywood stars urge Biden to appeal for Gaza-Israel ceasefire

Tilda Swinton, Brian Cox, and others auction items to aid Gaza

Tilda Swinton, Brian Cox, and others auction items to aid Gaza

6d ago

Living manifestation of art: Tilda Swinton

Ramy Youssef mentions praying for freedom of Palestinians on SNL

Ramy Youssef mentions praying for freedom of Palestinians on SNL

4d ago
Banality of evil in Jonathan Glazer's brutal masterpiece ‘The Zone of Interest’

Banality of evil in Jonathan Glazer's brutal masterpiece ‘The Zone of Interest’

6d ago
কোনো দেশ এত দ্রুত অতি দরিদ্রের হার কমাতে পারেনি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

কোনো দেশ এত দ্রুত অতি দরিদ্রের হার কমাতে পারেনি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

আজকে যার বয়স ১৫ বছর, সে হয়তো ভাবতেও পারবে না যে, ১৫ বছর আগে—অর্থাৎ ২০০৯ সালের আগের বাংলাদেশ কী অবস্থায় ছিল!

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মহাসড়ক নিরাপত্তায় আজ দুপুর থেকে মাঠে থাকবে ৮৫০ পুলিশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X