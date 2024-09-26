‘It went away, that’s part of showbiz’: Hasan Minhaj on losing ‘The Daily Show’ hosting gig

American comedian and television host Hasan Minhaj has recently opened up about nearly securing the role of host for "The Daily Show" before it slipped away. In a recent interview with Esquire, Minhaj discussed how he was poised to take over the hosting duties from Trevor Noah, but allegations about fabricating stories for his stand-up comedy led to the offer being rescinded.

"We were in talks, and I had the gig, and we were pretty much good to go," Minhaj shared. However, after The New Yorker published a profile alleging that Minhaj had exaggerated some of his onstage anecdotes, the comedian was informed the job was no longer his. Jon Stewart eventually stepped in to replace Noah, making weekly appearances on the show.

Minhaj described the moment he learned the gig had been taken off the table: "It went away. That's part of showbiz."

In addition to the professional setback, Minhaj noted the personal toll the controversy took, especially on his family. "The most painful thing is my wife and my parents," he said. "To see them engage with, 'So I'm reading on the internet…' — that is so painful. I feel really, really sad that I let my parents down."

Following The New Yorker article and the public scrutiny that ensued, Minhaj released a 20-minute video to clarify the stories in question. These included experiences of racism, encounters with undercover law enforcement surveilling Muslim communities, and an anthrax scare at his home. "There were omissions and factual errors in The New Yorker article that misrepresented my life story," Minhaj stated at the time. "I wanted to give people the context and materials I provided with full transparency."

Photo: Netflix

Minhaj also addressed the weight of the accusations against him, saying, "Being accused of 'faking racism' is not trivial. It's very serious, and it demands an explanation." Reflecting on the interview that led to the controversial piece, Minhaj admitted that he sensed it wasn't going well. "I remember thinking, 'Oh, this might not be great,'" he said.

In the wake of the article, Minhaj received support from several comedian friends, including Ramy Youssef, Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney, and Jon Stewart. Stewart, in particular, encouraged Minhaj to turn the negative experience into something humorous. "This is great for you," Stewart told him, prompting Minhaj to incorporate the ordeal into his stand-up routine, "Off With His Head".

Since the incident, Minhaj has stayed busy, launching a YouTube interview show, "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know", and starring in "It Ends With Us". His "Off With His Head" comedy set is also slated to debut as a Netflix stand-up special in October. Looking ahead, Minhaj hinted at his next stand-up show, which he described as "new and weird," teasing that it involves another comedian in a unique way.

Despite the setback, Minhaj remains focused on his career, sharing, "I've already written my next show. It feels exciting because it's different."