Todd Phillips drops new photos from ‘Joker 2’

In a surprise Valentine's Day treat for fans, "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips has unveiled a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated sequel. The film, set to feature Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker alongside Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, promises to deliver a captivating blend of drama and music set in the infamous Arkham Asylum.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, excitement is soaring as Phillips teases the reunion of Phoenix with Zazie Beetz, along with new additions to the cast including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

The original "Joker" film, released in 2019, sparked both controversy and acclaim, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and earning Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor. With the addition of Lady Gaga, box office expectations for the sequel are skyrocketing, positioning it as the DC comic book tentpole of 2024.

Margot Robbie, known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in previous DC films, has expressed her support for Lady Gaga taking on the iconic role, emphasising the character's versatility and potential for reinvention.

Behind the scenes, Lawrence Sher, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer for "Joker," revealed intriguing dynamics with Gaga, noting a shift in their connection once he began referring to her character name, "Lee," on set.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is scheduled for release on October 4th, promising fans a thrilling continuation of the Joker's saga. Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds for this eagerly anticipated cinematic event.