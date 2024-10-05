Joaquin-Lady Gaga starrer 'Joker 2' is among the lowest-rated DC movies

Five years following the first film's billion-dollar triumph, "Joker: Folie à Deux" has premiered in theatres but has been met with unfavourable reviews. While the 2019 "Joker" sparked mixed opinions, it was widely acclaimed, earning Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. In contrast, the sequel has faced backlash regarding its storyline, Lady Gaga's interpretation of Harley Quinn, and Todd Phillips' direction.

The musical and psychological thriller has received mixed reactions, with some viewers feeling it didn't meet expectations, resulting in a decline in its Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes states, "Joaquin Phoenix's Joker takes centre stage in a sequel that spins in place, though Lady Gaga's wild energy adds some flair to Folie á Deux."

The film holds a 33% score on the review-aggregation site as of now. On Rotten Tomatoes, a rating below 60% is labelled "rotten," while anything above is considered "fresh."

"Joker: Folie à Deux" currently sits just below "Justice League" (2017), which earned 40% despite heavy criticism. However, the noir-thriller still fares better than DC's lowest-rated films, such as "Suicide Squad" (2016) at 26% and "Green Lantern" (2011) at 25%.

In comparison, the first "Joker" also starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, holds a solid 68% critic rating and an impressive 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's success remains uncertain as it has yet to be released in many North American theatres. Fans and industry experts are eager to see if "Joker: Folie à Deux" can overcome its rocky start and resonate with a broader audience.

Its box office performance, particularly in reaching the $1 billion milestone like the 2019 "Joker," may be affected by its current ratings.

"Joker: Folie à Deux," directed by Todd Phillips, was released on October 4, 2024.