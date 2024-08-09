Music
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers to cap off Olympics
Photos: Collected

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics this upcoming Sunday is set to feature performances by artistes such as Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, according to a media report.

The artistes will be showcasing their talents from Los Angeles, with a combination of live and pre-recorded performances. However, the exact locations where they will perform remain under wraps.

Music took center stage at the Paris opening ceremonies, with standout performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. French Malian artist Aya Nakamura stole the show with renditions of her hits "Pookie" and "Djadja." 

Additionally, the orchestra of the French Republican Guard delivered stirring performances of Charles Aznavour's classics, "For Me Formidable" and "La Bohème."

As the Closing Ceremony wraps up on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will take on the honour of accepting the Olympic Torch. The Los Angeles Summer Games are set to take place from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.

