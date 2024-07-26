Lady Gaga alters breathing technique to sing in ‘Joker 2’

Lady Gaga is introducing a fresh stage persona, featuring a different vocal style, for her rendition of the DC character Harley "Lee" Quinn in the upcoming film "Joker: Folie à Deux". The Grammy and Oscar-winning artiste shared with Empire magazine that her portrayal of this iconic character, originally appearing in the "Batman: The Animated Series" show, will reveal a new facet of her artistic expression.

As per DC canon, Quinn is a psychiatrist who works with Arthur Fleck, also known as the Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix), at Arkham Asylum.

"Most people recognise me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That's who I am as a performer, but this movie isn't about that; I'm taking on a character," Gaga shared. "I focused intensely on singing in a way that comes from Lee, rather than from me as the artiste people know."

A key aspect of this transformation was letting go of her polished, professionally trained vocals and embracing a more authentic, natural style. "There are actually quite a few off-key moments in my singing as Lee," Gaga noted about her performance in the musical film.

"I'm a classically trained vocalist, so even my breathing technique changes when I sing as Lee. On stage, I breathe in a very controlled manner to ensure I stay on pitch and maintain the rhythm and duration, but Lee wouldn't have any knowledge of that. It's about letting go of the technical elements, setting aside my vocal training, and entirely embracing the character," she explained.

Gaga further mentioned that the film "Joker: Folie à Deux" uses musical numbers to propel the plot forward, taking the place of traditional dialogues.

"How do you make music seamlessly blend with the dialogue, rather than suddenly bursting into song without a clear purpose?" Gaga reflected. "It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Regarding the musician-turned-actress taking on the role, casting director Francine Maisler shared at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival that Gaga was an unexpected choice for the role of Quinn.

"I didn't come up with the idea to cast Lady Gaga; that was director Todd Phillips," Maisler revealed. "But I have to say, she's incredibly impressive. When I watched her performance, I was blown away. We all knew her talent from 'A Star is Born', but that was something she could naturally excel in. But this role... Wow, she's phenomenal. Joaquin Phoenix is stunning, and the fact that she could match his intensity and hold her own without being overshadowed by such a demanding role is remarkable... She's going to amaze everyone."