‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ overtakes ‘Joker’ as the top-grossing R-rated film

Photo: Collected

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is well on its way to shattering box office records worldwide. It recently made history by surpassing Joaquin Phoenix starrer "Joker" as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. 

Last Friday, August 16, Walt Disney Studios announced that the latest instalment of Ryan Reynolds' edgy superhero movie had crossed the US $1 billion mark globally, solidifying its place as the top-earning R-rated movie in box office history.

The Marvel Studios film, featuring Hugh Jackman in his long-awaited return to the iconic comic book role since 2017's "Logan", and directed by Ryan Reynolds' frequent collaborator Shawn Levy, has amassed an impressive $1.086 billion globally in just 23 days since its release, the studios announced.

This film has become the second blockbuster of 2024, following Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out 2" with $1.558 billion, and is only the second R-rated movie ever to enter the prestigious billion-dollar club.

In its box office announcement, Disney also highlighted several impressive milestones. "Deadpool & Wolverine" has become the 31st film under the Walt Disney Studios banner to cross the $1 billion mark globally, and it is the 11th film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to achieve this feat.

 

 

