Cinema halls significantly scale down film screenings

Due to the ongoing situation surrounding the quota reform movement, no new domestic movies were released in theatres across the country. However, the Eid-special film "Toofan" and "Ajob Karkhana", which premiered on July 12, are still being screened. Additionally, the new Hollywood film "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiered in several multiplexes, including Star Cineplex, yesterday. The third instalment to the Deadpool franchise had its international release on July 26.

A curfew was imposed nationwide on July 20. Prior to this, cinema halls had already been closed on July 18 due to a significant drop in audience numbers caused by escalating violence ensuing the quota reform movement. When the curfew was relaxed, theatres reopened on a limited basis on July 25. However, within a few days, several single-screen theatres closed again due to the continued audience's uninterest. Despite the unprecedented ups and downs, some shows are still running in multiplexes.

Shakib Soukhin, the public relations officer of Alpha-i Studios, the distributor of "Toofan", stated that the film was showing in approximately 70 single-screen theatres, in addition to all the multiplexes. However, due to the current situation in the country, audience attendance has been severely impacted, leading to temporary closures of some cinema halls.

This week, "Toofan" will be screened in 50 single-screen theatres, alongside the multiplexes. Soukhin remarked, "If the audiences do not resume returning to theatres, we might have to further reduce the number of screenings next week."

Due to the low audience turnout in the country, the film "Ajob Karkhana" was pulled from Star Cineplex and Lion Cinemas this week. However, it continues to have two daily screenings at Blockbuster Cinemas.

Confirming the news, Samia Zaman, co-producer of this government-funded film, told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "There will be two shows every day at Blockbuster Cinemas." She added that, due to the current lack of audience and the ongoing situation in the country, no new films are expected to be released before September.

Consequently, it was expected that Star Cineplex would have at least two Bengali films alongside the Hollywood releases. However, "Ajob Karkhana" is not being screened there. This decision is influenced by commercial considerations.

Meanwhile, across the multiplexes, Star Cineplex will host 22 shows, Lion Cinemas will run four shows, and Blockbuster Cinemas will feature six shows.

Star Cineplex's senior manager Mesbah Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, "We have reduced the number of 'Toofan' screenings to 22 this week, down from 45. Additionally, we are running 50 shows of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. The current situation in the country has significantly undoubtedly impacted audience attendance in the cinema halls."