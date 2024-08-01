TV & Film
'Deadpool & Wolverine' to premiere at Star Cineplex tomorrow

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to hit local screens tomorrow
Photo: Vulture

After taking the worldwide box office by storm, the highly anticipated Marvel/Disney film "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to thrill audiences in Bangladesh. The action-packed sequel, directed by Shawn Levy, will be released at Star Cineplex on August 2.

Photo: Courtesy

The film, featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, has had a massive opening, quickly approaching the US $500 million mark globally. As of the latest figures, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has amassed US $496.3 million worldwide, with the final tally expected to surpass half a billion dollars soon.

In the United States, the film continues to break records, earning US $25.3 million on Tuesday, a 4% increase from Monday's earnings. This achievement marks the highest R-rated box office record for a Tuesday and the sixth-best Tuesday in July in domestic box office history. The domestic total has reached US $261.1 million, according to Variety.

Photo: USA Today

Internationally, the film is performing just as impressively. On Monday, it raked in an additional US $26.5 million from overseas markets, pushing the international total to US $260.5 million. This contributed to a revised opening weekend total of US $444.1 million, surpassing previous estimates and outperforming "Avatar: The Way of Water," which had an opening weekend of US $439 million.

Photo: Courtesy

With these numbers, "Deadpool & Wolverine" now holds the record for the highest global opening weekend since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. It has also set the record for the biggest R-rated opening of all time across domestic, international, and global box offices.

Top international markets for "Deadpool & Wolverine" include China (US $27.6 million), the UK (US $25 million), Mexico (US $21.5 million), Australia (US $14.1 million), Brazil (US $10.8 million), India (US $10.6 million), Germany (US $10.5 million), France (US $10.3 million), Korea (US $8.9 million), and Italy (US $8.5 million).

Deadpool & Wolverine
