Star Cineplex issues warning to be wary of fraudsters

Movie theaters usually remain quiet throughout the year but see large crowds during Eid, resulting in long queues and sold-out shows. Many viewers prefer to buy tickets online in advance to avoid disappointment. However, fraud rings have been exploiting this demand by selling fake tickets online. Star Cineplex authorities have recently been alerted to such incidents and have issued a public warning.

The Star Cineplex authorities have issued a public warning, urging moviegoers to stay alert and avoid unauthorised platforms.

In an official press release, Star Cineplex stated that fraudulent groups are using their name to create fake online groups, Facebook pages, and websites to sell counterfeit tickets. Many viewers who purchased tickets through these platforms faced embarrassing situations when denied entry at the cinema halls.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, said, "This is truly unfortunate. We do not want any of our viewers to fall victim to such fraud. So we urge everyone not to purchase tickets from unauthorised sites, pages, or groups."

He advised viewers to buy tickets only through the official website, www.cineplexbd.com, or the official Messenger link, m.me/mycineplex. "Alternatively, purchasing tickets directly at the theatre is also safe," he added.

Mesbah Uddin also confirmed that Star Cineplex is taking necessary measures to prevent fraud and ensure a safe experience for moviegoers. "However, awareness is most important. We urge everyone to stay alert and beware of these fraudulent groups," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, all six films released this Eid are being screened at various branches of Star Cineplex. Leading in the number of showings is Raihan Rafi's "Taandob", starring Shakib Khan, Jaya Ahsan, Sabila Nur, Afzal Hossain, and others.

 

