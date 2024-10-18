TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Joker 2' and two other Hollywood flicks hit Star Cineplex

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:02 PM
'Joker 2' and two other Hollywood flicks hit Star Cineplex
Photos: Collected

Officially titled "Joker: Folie a Deux," the film is set to debut at Star Cineplex in Bangladesh today for audiences nationwide.

Todd Phillips' "Joker" premiered five years ago, sparking considerable anticipation for its sequel. The film's extraordinary impact set the stage for high expectations for a follow-up.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Now, that anticipation has been fulfilled with the worldwide release of "Joker 2" on October 4. 

Additionally, Star Cineplex has simultaneously released two other Hollywood films. Joining the lineup is the horror sci-fi film "Alien: Romulus" and the newest chapter in the "Transformers" saga, "Transformers One". 

‘Pride and Prejudice’ series in the works at Netflix
Read more

‘Pride and Prejudice’ series in the works at Netflix

These films, already screening in theatres across different countries, have generated considerable buzz and are expected to captivate audiences globally.

Related topic:
Joker 2Star CineplexJoker: Folie à DeuxBangladeshTransformers OneAlien: RomulusHollywood filmsTodd Phillips
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Star Cineplex withdraws ‘Revenge’ and ‘Dark World’ due to low demand

3m ago
Three cineplexes in Rajshahi division vandalised

Three cineplexes in Rajshahi division vandalised

2m ago
Ferdous Ara returns to Bangladesh Betar after 15 years

Ferdous Ara returns to Bangladesh Betar after 15 years

2w ago
‘Joker 2’ will be a 'jukebox musical' with 15 songs

‘Joker 2’ will be a 'jukebox musical' with 15 songs

6m ago

Shakib available for selection for Kanpur Test, says Hathurusingha

3w ago
|মতামত

হাসিনার দুঃশাসনের মাপকাঠিতে বঙ্গবন্ধুকে বিচার করা ঠিক হবে না

স্বাধীনতা যুদ্ধের ইতিহাসকে যথাযথ সম্মান দিতে হবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দেওয়া অপরাধ: রিজভী

৩০ মিনিট আগে