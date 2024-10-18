'Joker 2' and two other Hollywood flicks hit Star Cineplex

Officially titled "Joker: Folie a Deux," the film is set to debut at Star Cineplex in Bangladesh today for audiences nationwide.

Todd Phillips' "Joker" premiered five years ago, sparking considerable anticipation for its sequel. The film's extraordinary impact set the stage for high expectations for a follow-up.

Now, that anticipation has been fulfilled with the worldwide release of "Joker 2" on October 4.

Additionally, Star Cineplex has simultaneously released two other Hollywood films. Joining the lineup is the horror sci-fi film "Alien: Romulus" and the newest chapter in the "Transformers" saga, "Transformers One".

These films, already screening in theatres across different countries, have generated considerable buzz and are expected to captivate audiences globally.