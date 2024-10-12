‘Pride and Prejudice’ series in the works at Netflix

A new adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" is currently in the works at Netflix. Moreover, Dolly Alderton, the author of "Everything I Know About Love," is writing the script.

As of now, no cast has been confirmed, and the streaming platform has yet to officially approve the project. Netflix previously tackled Austen's work with a 2022 film version of "Persuasion" featuring Dakota Johnson.

Jane Austen's best-known work, "Pride and Prejudice," follows the story of the sharp-witted and independent Elizabeth Bennet, who discovers that love can overcome both pride and prejudice through her evolving relationship with Mr Darcy, a man she initially resents but eventually grows to care for.

First released in 1813, the novel has been brought to the screen multiple times, most notably in the 2005 movie featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and the 1995 BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Alderton gained prominence with her 2018 memoir "Everything I Know About Love", which reflects on her experiences during her 20s and has found strong appeal among Millennial and Gen Z readers.

In 2022, she adapted it into a seven-part series for BBC One and Peacock. Her latest work, "Good Material," a novel about a comedian dealing with the aftermath of a breakup, was published last year and received favourable reviews.

It's been a notable week for Austen adaptations — the BBC revealed a spinoff series on Wednesday focusing on Elizabeth Bennet's sister, Mary. The series, titled "The Other Bennet Sister," is being produced by Bad Wolf, known for their work on "Doctor Who".

However, Netflix has remained silent on the matter. Alderton's representative did not respond to Variety's request for comment.