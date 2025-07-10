TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:45 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 trailer teases darker secrets

Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:45 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:39 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:45 AM
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 trailer teases darker secrets
Photo: Collected

Netflix has finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2, bringing back Jenna Ortega's gothic heroine to Nevermore Academy—this time, with even darker secrets and a mission that could cost her everything.

The new season, which premieres in two parts—August 6 and September 3, 2025—centres on Wednesday Addams' harrowing vision of her best friend Enid's death. In a chilling scene, Wednesday is seen with black tears as her mother Morticia (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks, "What did you see?" Her reply, "Enid dies… and it's all my fault."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The trailer hints at a graveyard confrontation and ominous revelations as Wednesday declares,"The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying."

Co-creator Miles Millar shared, "We really wanted to challenge Wednesday with new emotional and interpersonal obstacles. She thinks she has control, but human connections aren't so simple."

Star Cineplex to screen ‘Superman’ and ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ with global rollout
Read more

‘Superman’ to premiere at Star Cineplex alongside worldwide release

Fans praised the trailer for its suspenseful editing and strong focus on Wednesday and Enid's evolving bond. One fan noted, "Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega are emotional opposites—and it works."

Related topic:
Netflixwednesdayseason 2Jenna OrtegaTrailer Release
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Squid Game’ sets weekly record with 4.9B minutes

‘Squid Game’ sets weekly record with 4.9B minutes

5m ago
Apple TV+ cuts costs after $1B yearly loss, report reveals

Apple TV+ cuts costs after $1b yearly loss, report reveals

3m ago
Melissa Barrera: Actress fired from ‘Scream 7’ over Israel-Gaza posts

Melissa Barrera: Actress fired from ‘Scream 7’ over Israel-Gaza posts

1y ago

Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ is a wake-up call on online violence

2m ago
‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ sets new record as highest-rated K-drama on IMDb

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ sets new record as highest-rated K-drama on IMDb

3m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মিটফোর্ড হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার হবে দ্রুত বিচার ট্রাইব্যুনালে: আইন উপদেষ্টা

আইন উপদেষ্টা বলেন, ‘মিটফোর্ডের নারকীয় হত্যাকাণ্ডের দ্রুত বিচারে সরকার বদ্ধপরিকর।’

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুতুলকে অনির্দিষ্টকালের ছুটিতে পাঠাল বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে