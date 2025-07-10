‘Wednesday’ Season 2 trailer teases darker secrets

Netflix has finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for "Wednesday" Season 2, bringing back Jenna Ortega's gothic heroine to Nevermore Academy—this time, with even darker secrets and a mission that could cost her everything.

The new season, which premieres in two parts—August 6 and September 3, 2025—centres on Wednesday Addams' harrowing vision of her best friend Enid's death. In a chilling scene, Wednesday is seen with black tears as her mother Morticia (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks, "What did you see?" Her reply, "Enid dies… and it's all my fault."

The trailer hints at a graveyard confrontation and ominous revelations as Wednesday declares,"The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying."

Co-creator Miles Millar shared, "We really wanted to challenge Wednesday with new emotional and interpersonal obstacles. She thinks she has control, but human connections aren't so simple."

Fans praised the trailer for its suspenseful editing and strong focus on Wednesday and Enid's evolving bond. One fan noted, "Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega are emotional opposites—and it works."