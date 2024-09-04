‘No Jamie Bond for me’: Jenna Ortega shoots down the concept of a female 007

The audience probably won't find Jenna Ortega donning a tuxedo and sipping martinis in a future "James Bond" film. The star of "Beetlejuice 2" is advocating for women to have their own uniquely crafted action roles, rather than stepping into ones originally designed for male characters.

Take James Bond, for example—Ortega believes that female leads should be given original narratives that highlight their strengths and identities, instead of inheriting roles traditionally held by men.

During a chat with MTV, Ortega expressed her excitement about the increasing number of female protagonists in film.

"It's fantastic to see more women leading the charge on screen. But I think it's important that we have characters that are entirely our own. I'm not a fan of spin-offs that just rework male roles for women—I don't want to see something like 'Jamie Bond.' I want to see a fresh, original badass character created for us," the actress shared.

Photo: Collected

Gregory Ratoff, the producer who first acquired and began shaping the James Bond character in 1955, once entertained the notion of a woman taking on the iconic role.

According to Nicholas Shakespeare's recent biography of Bond creator Ian Fleming, Ratoff briefly considered casting Susan Hayward, who would soon win an Oscar, as the female version of Bond. However, that idea was set aside after he encountered Sean Connery, whose presence ultimately defined the character.

The "James Bond" franchise edged closer to introducing a female lead with Lashana Lynch's portrayal of Nomi, who assumes the 007 role, though not the Bond name, in 2021's "No Time To Die". However, according to the current guardian of the Bond legacy, Barbara Broccoli, this is likely the closest the series will ever come to featuring a female Bond.

Barbara Broccoli has made it clear that while she is open to casting actors from diverse backgrounds in the role of Bond, she doesn't envision a woman taking on the character that Ian Fleming originally wrote for a man.