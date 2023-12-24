‘It was a dream job that turned nightmare’: Director Christopher Landon exits ‘Scream 7’

Noted American film director, producer, and screenwriter Christopher Landon has announced his exit from the seventh movie of the "Scream" franchise, leaving his fans shocked.

Landon announced his decision to leave the franchise through a post in his official X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited 'Scream 7' weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on."

Christopher Landon. Photo: Collected

"I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing, and I was honoured to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow," he continued.

The uncertainty with the "Scream" franchise began ever since Melissa Barrera, one of the lead protagonists of the fifth and sixth instalments, was fired from "Scream 7" over her 'controversial' social media posts regarding the Israel and Palestine war.

Melissa Barrera. Photo: Collected

Amidst the Israel-Hamas War, the actor shared a post that accuses Israel of "genocide and ethnic cleansing" and posted an excerpt from Jewish Currents magazine about distorting "the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry."

After the incident, the producer of "Scream" Spyglass severed ties with Barrera, saying the actor was not fired for showing support for the Palestinian cause but because her messages were interpreted as antisemitic.

Jenna Ortega. Photo: Collected

"Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the production company stated in a statement.

Landon wrote on X after Barrera's exit, "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." The post has since been deleted.

After Barrera was fired from "Scream 7," it was announced that her co-star, Jenna Ortega, also exited the franchise due to her "Wednesday" Season 2 shooting schedule.

The 2022 revival of "Scream" brought back original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette and introduced franchise newcomers Mason Gooding Jr. and Jasmine Savoy Brown. Campbell declined to return for "Scream 6" due to a pay dispute, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet expressed hope that she would come back to the series in the future. "Scream 6" ended on a happy note for Ortega and Barrera's characters, who beat the Ghostface killer once again and repaired their relationship.