Lionsgate acquires 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan

Lionsgate is gearing up to release "Hurry Up Tomorrow," a much-anticipated musically-driven psychological thriller, in theatres worldwide. Starring Abel Tesfaye, widely recognized as The Weeknd, along with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the film is directed by Trey Edward Shults, acclaimed for his previous film "Waves".

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" is produced by Tesfaye's company, Manic Phase, in partnership with Reza Fahim, the late Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, showcasing a robust creative team. The executive production team includes Jenna Ortega, Trey Edward Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

As per Deadline, the film expands upon The Weeknd's forthcoming album, also titled "Hurry Up Tomorrow," with a release date yet to be announced. The album's themes blend seamlessly with the film's soundtrack, composed by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin.

The cinematography is led by Chayse Irvin, while Erin Benach and Hannah Jacobs bring their expertise to costume design. Its production design is helmed by Elliott Hostetter, adding visual depth to the film's unique aesthetic.

"Abel is an artiste whose creativity transcends any one medium," expressed Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "With 'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' his collaboration with Trey Edward Shults introduces a new dimension to his musical world, transforming it into a cinematic psychological thriller. "

"This film promises a fresh and immersive experience for audiences everywhere, and we are excited to bring it to the global stage."

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" marks the grand finale of The Weeknd's trilogy of studio albums, following the success of "After Hours" (2020) and "Dawn FM" (2022).

This final instalment rounds out the trilogy, delving into existential themes and introspective storytelling that reflect The Weeknd's artistic journey.

Having sold over 75 million records worldwide, The Weeknd recently ventured into television as co-creator and star of the 2023 series "The Idol", where he shared the screen with Lily-Rose Depp.