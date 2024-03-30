TV & Film
Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7' following Neve Campbell's return

Photo: Collected

The "Scream" franchise may be getting back Courtney Cox as her character Gale Weathers for the seventh film of this slasher series. As per Variety, the latest instalment is slated to be directed by the franchise's creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

Cox's return follows the announcement of Neve Campbell's return as her character Sidney Prescott for the seventh movie. Campbell had opted out of "Scream 6" because of a salary dispute.

Expressing his appreciation for Campbell's return, Williamson wrote on Instagram, "It's been nearly 30 years since my very first script, 'Scream', was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh instalment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can't wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire 'Scream' family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the 'Scream' franchise. Thank you to all the 'Scream' fans. You are the gift that keeps giving."

Last year, The franchise's seventh instalment collapsed when star Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass over posts she had shared related to the Israel-Hamas War, which the company claimed as antisemitic. Budding star Jenna Ortega also skipped joining due to scheduling conflicts.

