'Last Christmas' secures top spot almost 40 years after release

British pop duo Wham! has made a resounding return to the forefront of the music scene as their timeless track "Last Christmas" secured the coveted top spot on the Official Charts Christmas list by BBC Radio 1. The song, a creation of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, has soared to prominence almost four decades after its original release, captivating listeners and claiming the Christmas number-one spot.

Andrew Ridgeley shared his excitement about the news on social media, expressing his joy alongside both the Wham! official account and the Official Charts. In a video, he emphasised the significance of attaining the Christmas No. 1 spot, stating, "George would be beside himself, after all these years."

Ridgeley deemed the track's success a "mission accomplished," underscoring Michael's original intention for the song to achieve this milestone, now realised years later.

The resurgence of adoration for Wham! and "Last Christmas" has been palpable this year, with notable figures like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of "Welcome to Wrexham" paying tribute to the band. Their Instagram post, spoofing the band's image from the "Last Christmas" album cover, underscored the enduring impact of the hit holiday single.

Originally released by Wham! in December 1984, "Last Christmas" held the number two spot on the UK Singles Chart for five consecutive weeks. The song's enduring popularity has led to numerous covers by various artistes, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Jimmy Eat World, and the Backstreet Boys.

Andrew Ridgeley stands as the surviving member of Wham! following the tragic passing of George Michael on Christmas day nearly seven years ago in 2016. Despite the loss, the timeless allure of Wham!'s music continues to captivate audiences, securing its place as a fan favourite, especially during the festive season.