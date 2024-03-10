TV & Film
Pierce Brosnan endorses Cillian Murphy for James Bond role
Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond star, expressed that fellow Irishman and Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy would be "magnificent" as 007.

Brosnan, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Bond in four films spanning from 1995 to 2002, shared with the BBC at the annual Oscar Wilde awards that Murphy, a fellow Irish actor, would be an ideal fit for the role.

"Cillian would excel as James Bond in His Majesty's Secret Service," shared the actor.

Recent reports suggest Murphy might be a contender, adding to the ongoing speculation about the next Bond. Brosnan made these remarks at the annual Oscar Wilde awards, honouring Irish creative talent in Los Angeles.

Murphy, present at the event held at JJ Abrams's Bad Robot Productions in Santa Monica, is the frontrunner for the Best Actor category at the upcoming 96th Oscar Awards on Sunday, nominated for his lead role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer".

He mentioned not being aware of the Bond rumours and shared that winning the Academy Award hadn't occupied much of his thoughts: "I just want to go in and enjoy the experience."

Daniel Craig assumed the role of Bond in 2006 with the film "Casino Royale" and continued to portray the MI-6 assassin till "No Time to Die" (2021). Although there's no official announcement regarding the successor for the MGM tentpole franchise, speculations abound with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, and Henry Cavill rumoured to be on the shortlist.

Brosnan, receiving an Oscar Wilde award for his contributions to the film and TV industry, expressed being "greatly honoured" and highlighted the "kinship" between Ireland and America, sharing his journey to the US in 1982 "on a wing and a prayer" and securing a job in the drama series "Remington Steele".

