Cillian Murphy is 'definitely' returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

After Cillian Murphy's epic win at the Oscars, fans of "Peaky Blinders" were worried whether the actor would be returning for its movie. However, the director has revealed that Cillian will be returning as Tommy Shelby in the film.

The creator of the series, Steven Knight, confirmed to the UK outlet Birmingham World that Cillian Murphy will indeed start shooting in Digbeth, England, in September.

Murphy's rumored reprisal of Tommy Shelby for the "Peaky Blinders" movie isn't surprising, given his expressed desire to return if the script meets his standards.

"If there's more story there, I'd love to do it," Murphy told Rolling Stone UK last year. "But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I'm really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."

Set in Birmingham, England, "Peaky Blinders" follows the narrative of the Shelby family's criminal enterprise, which became a prominent force in the city's illegal bootlegging and betting operations after World War I.

The series spans six seasons, airing from 2013 to 2022, with Murphy portraying the iconic role of Tommy Shelby - the leader of the Peaky Blinders. The ensemble cast also features Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Finn Cole amongst others.