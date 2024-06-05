‘Peaky Blinders’ returns: Cillian Murphy to star in Netflix film

Thomas Shelby is back.

Netflix has officially announced a "Peaky Blinders" film with Oscar winner Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role as the fearsome gangster, Thomas Shelby. Murphy will also serve as a producer on the project.

Directed by Tom Harper, who helmed episodes of the series' first season in 2013, the film promises to be a thrilling continuation of the beloved saga, reports Deadline.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders'. This is one for the fans," Murphy shared.

Harper expressed his excitement about returning to the world of "Peaky Blinders", saying, "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive."

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," he added.

The film, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, is written by the show's creator, Steven Knight, who will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

"I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight stated. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full-on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

While plot details and additional casting remain under wraps, production is slated to begin later this year, with the film being made in association with BBC Film.