Popular movies and series coming to OTT this week

As the popularity of OTT platforms continues to surge, movie and series enthusiasts are increasingly turning to digital mediums for their entertainment fix. This week, an exciting array of movies and series is set to hit various OTT platforms, promising to keep audiences thoroughly entertained. Let's take a look at the popular projects coming this week:

Crew

"Crew", a comedy film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is poised to bring a hearty dose of laughter. With a storyline centred around three air hostesses from different parts of the country, this film also features Kapil Sharma in a pivotal role. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, "Crew" has already made waves at the box office, grossing Rs 100 crore. The film is available for streaming on Netflix since May 24.

Panchayat: Season 3

Fans of the acclaimed series "Panchayat" have been eagerly awaiting its third season. The wait will finally end on May 28, with the new season premiering on Amazon Prime Video. What sets "Panchayat: Season 3" apart is its timely incorporation of real-world events, particularly the fever surrounding elections across the country. With its trademark blend of wit and charm, "Panchayat" promises to deliver another round of wholesome entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The trailer for the upcoming season not only addresses lingering questions from previous episodes but also sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the lives of Phulera's residents.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

For those who missed the theatrical release of Randeep Hooda's "Swatantra Veer Savarkar," the film will soon be available on Zee5. Releasing on May 28, this biographical drama portrays the life of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film has garnered critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and performances.

In Good Hands 2

"In Good Hands 2" has been receiving positive feedback since its release on Netflix on May 23. The film tells the story of a father and son who embark on a new journey after a tragic accident. Following the death of the wife and mother, they struggle to fill the void in their lives. This heartwarming narrative explores their efforts to overcome their grief and find a new beginning.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

"Die Hart 2: Die Harter" is a comedy-action film that parodies the classic "Die Hart" series. Featuring Hollywood stars Kevin Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan King, and John Cena, the movie follows Kevin Hart's comedic journey through a series of action-packed scenarios. Fans of the original series are sure to enjoy this hilarious sequel.

The Beach Boys

Music lovers should not miss the documentary "The Beach Boys", which premiered on Disney+ on May 24. The documentary delves into the untold stories and unseen moments of the iconic band's members. Featuring interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, the film reveals some of the band's secrets and offers a glimpse into their personal lives.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Animation enthusiasts have a treat in store with "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory". The first season of this animated series reunites the Camp Cretaceous gang as they face new challenges six years later. Released on Netflix on May 24, this series promises to deliver thrilling adventures and captivating storytelling.

With such a diverse lineup, OTT platforms are set to offer a week full of entertainment, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or animation, there's something for everyone to enjoy.