15 must-watch films premiering at Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14 and will end on May 25 this year, promises a diversely spectacular lineup of films to pick from.

From a musical entwined with drug cartels and gender identity to a fairy-tale romance, a Brooklyn sex worker, the son of a Russian oligarch, and an Italian director's homage to his hometown with rare baroque style, the notable premieres include Quentin Dupieux's "The Second Act", a comedy featuring Louis Garrel and Léa Seydoux, Kevin Costner's new Western "Horizon: Part 1", and new works from esteemed directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Andrea Arnold, Jia Zhang-ke, and Leos Carax.

Here is the list of the 15 most exciting films at Cannes 2024.

"Anora"

This film from writer-director Sean Baker, known for "Tangerine", "The Florida Project", and "Red Rocket", is a rom-com about a Brooklyn sex worker who finds herself in a real-life Cinderella story when she meets a wealthy, charming Russian prince. But as in all fairy tales, reality soon sets in.

"The Apprentice"

Director Ali Abbasi of "Holy Spider" fame tackles the rise of Donald J Trump in this film. Sebastian Stan stars as the young Trump, with Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. Critics expect controversy surrounding this portrayal of Trump's early years.

"The Balconettes"

French actor Noémie Merlant, known for "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" and "Tár", directs this dark comedy about three women—played by Merlant, Sanda Codreneau, and Soheila Yacoub—who start interfering in their neighbours' lives during a heatwave, leading to unexpected and violent consequences.

"Bird"

British filmmaker Andrea Arnold's latest film follows a 12-year-old girl living in Kent with her father and brother. When a mysterious stranger enters their lives, Arnold's knack for finding poignancy in tough circumstances shines through once again here.

"Emilia Perez"

Jacques Audiard's new film stars Zoe Saldana as a lawyer alongside a cartel drug lord who aspires to become the woman she dreams of being. Selena Gomez also features in this musical, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated movie.

"Furiosa"

George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel, "Furiosa", stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Imperator Furiosa. With Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in supporting roles, this film promises high-octane action and stunning stunts, staying true to Miller's legacy.

"The Invasion"

Ukrainian filmmaker Sergi Loznitsa documents his country's ongoing conflict with Russia, focusing on the resilience of the Ukrainian people amidst war. His latest work promises an unflinching yet hopeful portrayal of life during wartime.

"It's Not Me (C'est Pas Moi)"

Leos Carax's 40-minute featurette, "It's Not Me", offers an experimental self-portrait with Denis Lavant playing the director and various characters from Carax's past films. It's a unique exploration of identity from one of cinema's most enigmatic figures.

"Kinds of Kindness"

Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to "Poor Things" — "Kinds of Kindness" — features an ensemble cast including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, and Hong Chau. This triptych of stories explores the complexities of kindness in Lanthimos' signature unsettling style."

"Megalopolis"

Francis Ford Coppola's long-anticipated epic, "Megalopolis", features Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Laurence Fishburne. Exploring themes of utopias and the clash between artists and politicians, Coppola's film promises to be a monumental cinematic experience.

"Oh Canada"

Paul Schrader's adaptation of Russell Banks' work stars Richard Gere as a writer confronting his past as an American draft dodger. Co-starring Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi, "Oh Canada" continues Schrader's streak of presenting bold, introspective dramas.

"Parthenope"

Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope" features a character named after a siren from "The Odyssey", guiding viewers through Sorrentino's love letter to his hometown. Expect Sorrentino's signature mix of surrealism and romanticism in this cinematic homage.

"Rumours"

Guy Maddin's "Rumours" sees a group of world leaders lost in the woods before the G7 summit. Starring Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance, this hallucinogenic film promises to be a unique blend of satire and surrealism.

"The Shrouds"

David Cronenberg's "The Shrouds" follows a man, played by Vincent Cassel, trying to franchise technologically advanced graveyards. Inspired by Cronenberg's grief, this thriller delves into themes of loss and technological intrusion.

"September Says"

Ariane Labed's directorial debut, "September Says", explores the fraying bond between two sisters on a vacation in Ireland. Against a backdrop of familial tension, Labed's film promises a poignant exploration of sibling relationships.