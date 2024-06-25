Eddie Murphy reveals ‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey spinoff in the works

Eddie Murphy has recently revealed exciting updates about his beloved character, Donkey from the "Shrek" franchise. During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix film, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley", Murphy disclosed that he has already recorded the first act of "Shrek 5".

This indicates that DreamWorks Animation is actively working on the next instalment of the popular franchise, even though an official announcement from the production house is yet to come.

Adding to the excitement, Murphy also confirmed that a spinoff centred around his character, Donkey, is in the pipeline. This news comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who have adored Donkey's comedic antics throughout the "Shrek" series.

Regarding the potential release date for "Shrek 5", Murphy mentioned, "I think it's coming out in 2025." This suggests the film is on track to join a resurgence of popular animated franchises. Recently, "Inside Out 2" has been drawing crowds to theatres, and 2022's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" was a significant hit, with the two films collectively grossing over USD 724.3 million worldwide.

Murphy shared these insights in an interview with Collider, where he detailed the progress of "Shrek 5". "We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]," he explained.

It remains unclear if other original cast members, such as Mike Myers (Shrek) and Cameron Diaz (Princess Fiona), will return to reprise their roles. Nonetheless, the prospect of new adventures in the "Shrek" universe, coupled with a dedicated Donkey film, is sure to thrill fans eagerly awaiting the next chapters in this beloved franchise.