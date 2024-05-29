Summer 2024 movie preview: Sequels, superheroes, and surprises await

It may feel like not long ago, but a year has passed since the summer of "Barbenheimer", and Hollywood is hoping for another season of enthusiastic audiences and perhaps an unlikely but viral cinematic pairing.

Some things about this summer's slate of movies feel similar – namely, a lot of sequels on offer – while other elements feel a bit different, like the lingering hangover from last year's twin strikes that brought movie production to a months-long standstill.

Nevertheless, there are more than a few characters sure to distract from that with their showy antics, some masked and mouthy (here's looking at you, Deadpool) and others aiming to turn our emotions 'Inside Out' all over again.

Behold a list of the most buzzy movies being released theatrically this summer:

'Furiosa' (May 24)

George Miller's fifth foray into the gnarly post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" explores the origins of the titular character originated by Charlize Theron in 2015's Oscar-winning epic "Mad Max: Fury Road." Here, Furiosa is played to the mettle by Anya Taylor-Joy, with villainous antics (and a prosthetic nose) supplied by Chris Hemsworth.

'The Garfield Movie' (May 24)

Chris Pratt gets to add another voice credit to his list of animated roles after last year's hit "Mario Bros. Movie" with "Garfield," following the famously lethargic ginger cat hailing from the comic strips of yore. Joining Pratt as the titular cat in this family-friendly romp are Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, "Ted Lasso's" Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, along with "Saturday Night Live" stars Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang.

'Ezra' (May 31)

Robert De Niro joins Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne in this drama about a comedian who is father to an autistic child, and the unexpected road trip they embark upon. Whoopi Goldberg, Vera Farmiga and Tony Goldwyn (who also directs) costar. Introducing William A Fitzgerald in the title role as Ezra.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (June 7)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for a fourth go-round of this buddy comedy/action hybrid, with the twist being that this time, they're on the run (according to the IMDb logline). The movie, costarring Vanessa Hudgens, follows 2020's "Bad Boys for Life" (it seems that title's promise didn't quite stick).

'The Watchers' (June 7)

The nepo baby phenomenon extends beyond actors, as this June entry marks the feature directorial debut of one Ishana Shyamalan, daughter to M. Night (she gained footing on his Apple TV+ series "Servant"). The film looks dutifully creepy, and stars the talented Dakota Fanning ("Ripley") as an artist who finds herself in a strange forest in Ireland. Soon, that becomes the least of her problems.

'Run Lola Run' (June 7)

You read that right – this 1999 international classic is being rereleased with a 4K restoration to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie's original US debut. Starring Franka Potente and directed by the visionary Tom Tykwer, "Lola" follows a young woman in Berlin who has 20 minutes to get across town to her boyfriend – and find 100,000 Deutche Marks on the way – or else he dies. As time ticks by and Lola makes split-second decisions, her life and that of those around her become remarkably altered.

'Inside Out 2' (June 14)

Almost a decade (!!) since Pixar's Oscar-winning exploration into the mind and emotions of one young Riley, Amy Poehler and company are back as Riley grows into her teen years. Several new emotions will be at play, including Anxiety (voiced by "Stranger Things'" Maya Hawke), Envy ("The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri), embarrassment and even ennui. Oh, to be a teen once again.

'Kinds of Kindness' (June 21)

After last year's surprisingly bizarre and very acclaimed "Poor Things", "Kinds of Kindness" is the next team-up between two-time Oscar-winner Emma Stone and "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos. The new film is billed as a dark "triptych fable," costarring Willem Dafoe, "Civil War" actor Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, "The Whale" star Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and "Euphoria" rising star Hunter Schafer.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' (June 28)

This prequel sure looks like it'll make a lot of noise. The latest entry in John Krasinski's super sound-sensitive alien invasion franchise, "Day One" stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o and will focus on when the vicious beasts first arrive and begin wreaking havoc. The film features "Stranger Things 4" breakout star Joseph Quinn, along with franchise returnee Djimon Hounsou, among others.

'Despicable Me 4' (July 3)

The Minions are back for another zany romp, with Steve Carell's Gru and family welcoming a new addition, Gru Jr, and facing off against a new baddie voiced by Well Ferrell. This one is sure to be a known quantity, especially for beleaguered parents looking for a break over July 4th weekend.

'Fly Me to the Moon' (July 12)

This period piece stars Scarlett Johansson as a PR maven tasked with staging a fake moon landing in case the real one doesn't take off successfully, opposite Channing Tatum playing the launch director whose job it is to make sure it does. Woody Harrelson costars.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (July 26)

Almost certainly the blockbuster to beat this summer, the highly anticipated sequel (are you sensing a trend yet?) will see Ryan Reynolds return as the famed Merc with a Mouth, joined for this third go-round by none other than Hugh Jackman, reprising his signature role of Wolverine after (temporarily, anyway) saying goodbye to his claws in 2017's "Logan". "Deadpool & Wolverine" is also significant as Marvel's first R-rated superhero movie, bridging the gap between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 20th Century Fox crop of heroes – namely the X-Men – who now belong to Marvel's parent company Disney. Expect extensive, fourth wall-breaking commentary from Deadpool himself on all of this in the movie.