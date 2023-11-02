Marvel may revive original Avengers cast including 'Iron Man' and 'Black Widow'

Marvel Studios is considering bringing back the original Avengers cast, including Scarlet Johannson's "Black Widow" and Robert Downey Jr's "Iron Man". Audiences saw the two fan-favourite characters perish in the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame".

The former is already set to appear in her own prequel movie but there hasn't been any confirmation yet about "Iron Man's" return or the original cast's revival in its entirety. However, according to Variety, there have been discussions about a potential new Avengers film with the original cast. This means that the duo could return together as part of the MCU.

Although there have been active discussions about it, Marvel has yet to fully commit to the idea. Budget is a big issue here, considering it won't be cheap to revive the characters. For "Iron Man 3", Downey's pay was $25 million. Other than a hefty paycheck, the question which arises is whether Johannson or Downey want to reprise their roles.

In an interview with Extra, he suggested that the studio should replace him with Tom Cruise. As for Johansson, she has been particularly open about not wanting to return. "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do," she said on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast.

In addition to "Iron Man" and "Black Widow's" demise, Chris Evans' "Captain America" ended up an old man in the last "Avengers" film. The introduction of the MCU's multiverse could be one possible way to bring the deceased characters back. The second season of Loki has continued to explore the multiverse. Again, it is also possible that the original "Avengers" gang could make a comeback in one of Marvel's upcoming ensemble pictures- 2026's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" or 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars". However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and the revival seems too far in the future.