Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man bids farewell to MCU

In a recent revelation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Robert Downey Jr, the iconic face behind the armour of Iron Man, will not be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans had been buzzing with speculation about the possible comeback of the original Avengers, but Feige quashed those hopes in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

Feige reflected on the emotional weight of Tony Stark's final moments in "Avengers: Endgame", stating, "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way." This statement serves as a definitive answer to the persistent rumours and hopes for Downey Jr's return to the superhero franchise.

The interview also focused on the early days of casting Downey Jr as the billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist Tony Stark. Feige admitted that there were initial reservations within the Marvel board due to Downey Jr's well-documented legal troubles in the past. However, Feige, known for his persistence and strategic thinking, championed the actor's casting, suggesting a screen test to overcome the concerns.

Reflecting on those days, Feige remarked, "I wasn't very good — and I'm still not great — at taking no for an answer. But I also don't pound my chest to try to get my way. I try to figure out ways to make it clear to other people why we should head in a direction. And that's when the idea of a screen test came up."

Robert Downey Jr portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten films within the MCU, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise from the debut of "Iron Man" in 2008 to the epic conclusion in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. The confirmation of his departure from the MCU puts an end to hopes of a nostalgic return for the original Avengers team.

Earlier this year, director Jon Favreau hinted at Downey Jr's interest in exploring roles beyond the superhero genre, possibly paving the way for the actor to tackle different characters and genres. Meanwhile, the actor's recent performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has been met with critical acclaim, further solidifying Downey Jr's versatility in the world of cinema.