Robert Downey Jr’s journey: From uninsurable actor to Oscar winner

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, renowned Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr shared insights into his Oscar journey, highlighting his father's perspective on his career and his recent win for best supporting actor in "Oppenheimer".

Reflecting on his first Oscar win, Downey Jr discussed his father's belief that he was 'robbed' of an Academy Award for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 film "Chaplin".

Robert said, "It's crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favourite human beings on earth, presented Best Picture. And it's also crazy that, I think, deservedly he won the first time I was nominated [in 1993 for 'Chaplin'], for 'Scent of a Woman'... Senior went to his grave going, '[You] got robbed for Chaplin.'"

"He wouldn't say he really thought any of my other movies were very good or even that he thought 'Chaplin' was any good, but he did know that I got robbed... I think that he would feel that justice was done and that he can rest. But the problem is, he never cared about any of this s*** anyway."

Robert further dives into his personal journey, describing his evolution "from an uninsurable actor to an Oscar winner." He emphasised the importance of moral growth and self-improvement, particularly in overcoming struggles such as drug addiction. The "Iron Man" famed actor expressed empathy towards individuals facing similar challenges, while also advocating for personal accountability and growth.

The actor, who spent years in the grip of drug addiction in the late '90s and early 2000s, said, "I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier. And I think it's hard to explain away certain behaviours when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I also am a little bit sceptical about anyone who doesn't lean into what they can do to improve the state of their compass. That's all."

Earlier this month, Robert clinched his first Oscar in the best supporting actor category for his role in "Oppenheimer". In his acceptance speech, he humorously attributed his success to his 'terrible childhood.'

This victory marked a significant milestone for the actor, who had previously received nominations for his performances in "Chaplin" (1993) and "Tropic Thunder" (2009).

Robert's portrayal of Lewis Strauss, J Robert Oppenheimer's adversary in the biopic "Oppenheimer", received widespread acclaim. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film features Cillian Murphy in the titular role.